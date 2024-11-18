The Council of state prosecutors today decided to uphold the decision to suspend high state prosecutor Mustafa Hajrulahi.

Hajrulahi appealed the decision after he was suspended due to several allegations of mobbing. In several public statements, Hajrulahi said that the real reason he is being suspended is his work to investigate corruption and abuse of office by the now disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office led by Katica Janeva, whose prosecutors are expected to pay back bonuses they illegally handed to themselves.