Macedonia’s Council of Public Prosecutors at Wednesday’s session unanimously decided to dismiss the prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska’s appeal against her suspension calling it groundless.

Council of Public Prosecutors President Antonio Jolevski said Wednesday that based on facts and the circumstances, the Council decided that the public prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska should be removed from office as long as criminal proceedings are under way regarding the actions taken for the search of the Financial Police Office and a case opened following an anonymous report in order not to affect the probe with her presence and to establish the facts surrounding the criminal case.