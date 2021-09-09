Police officers from the Regional Center for Border Affairs North discovered 11 counterfeit negative PCR tests presented by Macedonian citizens at the Tabanovce border crossing and the Skopje International Airport, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Thursday.

All 11 persons were interrogated and they clarified that they had obtained the tests from intermediaries for a sum of 1,000 to 2,000 denars. After the complete documentation of the cases, appropriate will be filled against them.