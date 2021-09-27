The Skopje Court refused to remove prosecutor Lile Stefanova from the trial against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, despite clear indications that she was part of the large extortion ring that was pressuring Kamcev.

During the Racket trial, it was revealed that Stefanova demanded office space from Kamcev, in exchange for helping him defeat the charges. Stefanova, a person close to powerful construction businessman Vanco Cifliganec, is currently also facing an investigation into how she was able to afford to purchase an apartment in one of Cifliganec’s buildings.

The case against Kamcev continues – he faces politically motivated charges that are also aimed at former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and other VMRO party officials and businessmen.