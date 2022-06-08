Former Prime Minister and leader of VMRO-DPMNE Nikola Gruevski and former Secretary General of his government, Kiril Bozinovski were found guilty of the charges in the “Talir 2” case today in the Criminal Court.

Six-year prison sentence for the first defendant Nikola Gruevski for abuse of office and two years suspended sentence for the second defendant Kiril Bozinovski, the court decided in the case “Talir 2”.

The Trial Chamber of the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje, chaired by Judge Daniela Aleksovska-Sotojanovska, decided to confiscate real estate of the political party VMRO-DPMNE, the party headquarters and twenty buildings across the country owned by the party. To that end, the court overturned the measure to freeze party property. The land on which the building is built is not subject to seizure.

The defendants are charged with abuse of office, enabling the legal entity DG “Beton” AD Skopje to build the headquarters of the political party VMRO-DPMNE, at a time when the company had concluded public procurement contracts with state bodies and public institutions or companies, contrary to the Law on Political Parties, the Law on Financing of Political Parties and the Law on Obligations.