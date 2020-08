The Administrative Court accepted today an appeal from the head of the largest SSM union Zivko Mitrevski, who was removed from office in 2017. Mitrevski said that the move means he can now resume his old post.

Mitrevski was ousted under pressure from the SDSM led Government and replaced with Darko Dimovski. Dimovski responded that he is not vacating the position and that, in his reading, the court’s decision is simplyu to review Mitrevski’s appeal again.