The Skopje court informed that it has approved the request from prosecutor, and ordered 30 days detention for the two administrators of a Telegram group where nude pictures of underage girls were shared.

The large group, with over 5,000 members, was used to dox and harass girls and women, with members posting their pictures and phone numbers. The group was first brought to public attention a year ago, and a preliminary investigation was conducted, but it continued to operate until, more recently, a number of women protested publicly that they being intimidated.