Another set of charges were filed against Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko, which prompted the court to seize his passport. The charges are regarding a memorial plaque that was placed by Merko in violation of the law. The plaque is inscribed with the date of the Italian occupation of Struga in the Second World War, which was seen in the public as Merko’s praise of this event.
Merko faces eight other charges, including abuse of office and attempts to pervert justice. For this, he was put on the US black list, and sidelined in his DUI party.
DUI is crumbling like a house of cards. Ramiz Merko, the king of Struga, is now facing the consequences of his crimes. The courts, prosecutors and the police that used to protect him can’t help him now, said the VLEN coalition in a press release. VLEN promised that a key focus of its term in the Government will be to ensure that DUI officials finally face accountability for two decades of unchecked corruption.
