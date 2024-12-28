Another set of charges were filed against Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko, which prompted the court to seize his passport. The charges are regarding a memorial plaque that was placed by Merko in violation of the law. The plaque is inscribed with the date of the Italian occupation of Struga in the Second World War, which was seen in the public as Merko’s praise of this event.

Merko faces eight other charges, including abuse of office and attempts to pervert justice. For this, he was put on the US black list, and sidelined in his DUI party.