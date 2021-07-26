After the sentencing in the April 27th trial, the court ordered the four defendants, Trajko Veljanoski, Mile Janakieski, Spiro Ristoski and Vladimir Atanasovski, to be kept in house arrest. With this, the court refused the request from the prosecution for detention.

Of the four, Janakieski was already in house arrest, after being charged in numerous other politically motivated trials. The defendants are ordered not to leave their homes and not to communicate with anyone other than their household members.