During the Racket trial hearing held today, the court refused a request from defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 to have the former head of the UBK state security agency Goran Nikolovski to testify.

Nikolovski was appointed by the SDSM party in 2017, but never the less he cooperated with businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev and helped him uncover the extortion attempts against him, and their links to the top of the SDSM party, before the public. Nikolovski was then dismissed and a new, loyal SDSM official appointed to lead the newly formed ANB agency.

If Goran Nikolovski is not a witness who needs to be heard by the court, I don’t know who is, objected Boki 13’s lawyer Saso Dukovski as the court refused their request.

Meanwhile, disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva announced, through her lawyer Irena Frckoska, that she has filed charges against Boki 13 for illegal recording of their conversations. A wealth of evidence, most of it recorded by Kamcev with the help of intelligence officers, was made available to prove that Janeva and Boki 13 extorted money from him.