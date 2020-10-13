The Skopje court dismissed the slander charge prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska filed against the opposition conservative VMRO-DPMNE party.

Ruskoska demanded 10,000 EUR in damages for her “tarnished reputation” and for psychological anguish after VMRO cut an election ad pointing her and judge Dobrila Kacarska for their obedience to the Zaev regime. Ruskoska led the prosecution in the scandalous April 2017 trial which was used to blackmail members of Parliament into voting for the imposed name change, and also landed opponents of Zaev, like former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov, in jail for terrorism.

VMRO also objected to the fact that Ruskoska refused to investigate any of the numerous corruption allegations about Zaev and his top officials, and instead is focused solely on persecuting opposition officials.