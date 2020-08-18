Two patients died of the coronavirus epidemic in the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry said in its daily report. The patients were from Skopje and Stip and were aged 70 and 75.

The Ministry also said that 130 people were newly diagnosed with the virus, out of the 1,742 tests that were conducted. Hardest hit cities are Skopje (40 new cases), Gostivar (18) and Stip and Tetovo (13 each).

The number of active cases is estimated at 2,908, most of them in Skopje (905), followed by Kumanovo and Gostivar (286 and 298).

The two clinics in Skopje that care for the most serious cases of Covid-19 admitted seven new patients and now have a total of 150 patients – three of them on mechanical ventilation. Other hospitals have a total of about 200 patients, mostly in Stip and in general hospitals across the country.