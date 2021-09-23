Out of 3,632 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 526 new cases were registered and 14 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Additionally, according to the death register, another 14 people died due to Covid-19 complications in the period September 2-17.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 188,635 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 6,539. At the moment, there are 12,150 active cases across the country.