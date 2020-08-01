A 27 year old man from Bitola, who succumbed to the coronavirus epidemic, had previously suffered from leucemia.

The Healthcare Ministry issued a statement saying that the young patient was treated for leucemia as a child for over a decade, which left serious problems with his immune system. He contracted coronavirus while working in a cafe in Bitola. After treatment in Bitola, he was taken to Skopje, at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, but could not overcome the infection.