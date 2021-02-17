Covid-19 vaccination in Macedonia begins Wednesday. 260 healthcare workers at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases within the Skopje-based Clinical Center are expected to be inoculated with the donated vaccines from Serbia.

The vaccination will start at 10 pm at the modular hospital at the Skopje-based Clinical Center.

Two healthcare workers from the Infectious Diseases Clinic will be inoculated first, after which, the Minister of Health, Dr. Venko Filipce, the President of the Immunization Committee, prof. Dr. Aleksandra Grozdanova, as well as the inoculated healthcare workers will give statements for the media.