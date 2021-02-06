Macedonia is among the countries that the American Council on Science and Health suspects of misreporting or fabricating COVID case numbers. The country is accompanied by Albania, but also countries such as Bangladesh and Tajikistan.

According to the American Council on Science and Health, these are the countries that might be provide fabricated or dubious data on Covid-19 cases: Belarus, Tajikistan, Egypt, Albania, Macedonia, Bangladesh, Ukraine, Syria, the United States, India, Iran, etc.

The study authors found that suspicious data were most likely associated with less developed countries.