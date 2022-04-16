A review of the Covid pandemic management in Macedonia showed that citizens spent at least 21 million EUR for testing over the past year. BiznisMreza.mk reviewed the spending after the public healthcare system did not provide tests for most of the affected citizens.

The main laboratories – some of whom were opened during the pandemic – Avicena, Biotek, Nikob and Sinlab – had a net revenue of 7.8 million EUR, the report finds.

Besides the Covid swabs, the labs also made a lot of money from blood tests used to spot changes to the lungs.