Creating a new future is possible only with a clear concept. That is the concept of changes, projects – victories, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.
Mickoski presented Monday his vision for the future and success in front of the citizens of Ohrid at the Ancient Theater, where the election campaign of VMRO-DPMNE started.
The changes will include a change of the system of values that is in place now, and which results with mismanagement from the political elites. We will introduce a new style of work, based on principles and accountability. The infrastructure projects we are proposing will have specific deadlines and will quickly link us to the European cities. And the victories we promise will restore faith, restore the spirit of our people, of all the ethnic groups, that it is possible that the entire country wins and that Macedonia is again a success, Mickoski said.
