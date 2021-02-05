The creator andC admin of the “Public Room” group on the encrypted messaging app Telegram were taken into custody after the prosecution had issued an arrest warrant. They will be prosecuted for “production and distribution of child pornography.”

As there is a risk of escape, possibility to influence witnesses or to repeat the crime, the prosecution proposed the court that the two suspects, aged 32 and 21, to be kept in custody.

The prosecution also encourages the victims of this and similar criminal-legal events to report them to the Ministry of Interior as an authorized body for determining the identity of the perpetrators of crimes.