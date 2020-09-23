VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski had a meeting with Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo today, during which he raised the issue of high level corruption in Macedonia under the Zaev regime.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought our country in a very difficult economic and healthcare situation, and the Government does nothing to help the citizens or the business sector. I pointed to the high level crime and corruption and the fact that justice apparently applies only to some people in this country, while others are given lucrative public procurement contracts, said Mickoski, who was accompanied by his deputy Aleksandar Nikoloski during the meeting.

VMRO-DPMNE holds a large protest this afternoon, in an attempt to draw attention to the high levels of crime and corruption in Macedonia.