Crime is a cancerous wound of our society and one of the main reasons for taking the state away from the people. No one is above the people, the law and the Constitution. There will be accountability for crime because it destroys our common future. That responsibility must be with a first and last name, regardless of the person’s background, the President of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, announced on the Facebook social network.
