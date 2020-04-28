The mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, received criminal charges, and he shared the news on social networks.

Criminal charges?

– Classical abuse of government instruments.

– A legitimate procedure with independent and impartial professionals will show the truth.

I’m used to fighting.

I will continue to fight with the same intensity as my like-minded fellows.

In the past, I fought against the regime.

Is something similar in sight?

My priority at the moment is to fight the epidemic and the health of the citizens.

Justice and truth always win!, wrote Dimitrievski.