Due to well-founded suspicion that the director of the Financial Police Administration committed a criminal act of abuse of official position and powers, as well as a crime of “violence”, the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office today filed criminal charges against Arafat Muaremi, the head of the mentioned government institution, reported NetPress, which had an insight in the relevant documents.

The Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption conducted a search in the Financial Police Administration, which is headed by Arafat Muaremi. The information on Monday was confirmed by the head of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of organized crime and corruption, Vilma Ruskovska.

The search is ongoing. It is acted upon by a citizen’s report. It is our duty to check. We are waiting to see if there is anything founded in the report, Ruskovska said then.

The Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption did not share more details about the search. The prosecutor’s office also announced that they are acting on a criminal report that was filed with them against Muaremi by a group of citizens.

Unofficially, in the case investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it is about dozens of companies that were extorted and blackmailed to pay “black money”, and in return the institutions would not prosecute them for criminal and other acts committed by them. What is the role of Muaremi and other high officials from the ruling parties SDSM and DUI, as well as from the government structures, in this case is determined in an appropriate procedure by the prosecution. Last year, during the local elections, Muaremi was accused of threatening financial inspectors for the candidate for mayor from VMRO-DPMNE, reports NetPress.