The criminal court rejected the guarantee of 1.8 million euros that businessman Jordan Kamcev offered to get out of detention.

Earlier, Orce Kamcev’s lawyer in the “Vodno Plots” case, Elenko Milanov, said that this was the second attempt with a offered guarantee to be released from detentions and that he was the only defendant in the case to have been detained.

Kamcev’s health has deteriorated, said Milnaov, who asked the court to accept the bond because the amount exceeds the entire financial damage of 1.3 million euros for which the prosecution is prosecuting the five defendants.