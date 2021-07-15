The President of the Criminal Court Ivan Dzolev is aware that some of the defendants who have several cases have two hearings a day. Such is the case with Mile Janakieski, who yesterday delivered the closing arguments in the “April 27” case. But that did not prevent the court from scheduling a hearing in the “TNT” case at the last minute



Yes, I know, we have noticed that and I always talk to the judges on that topic. I must not interfere in the way of scheduling and the dynamics. However, I point out to them that there are such omissions. And they happen, the case are many and there might be overlapping, explained Dzolev.