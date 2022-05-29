A criminal wanted on warrant shoots at police officers in broad daylight, and SDSM and DUI officials release him and let him leave freely. Scenario that exists only in films dedicated to drug cartels and criminal gangs, VMRO-DPMNE said on Sunday.

There is still no answer from the Minister of Interior whether the Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau, Arif Asani, a senior DUI party official, released the person who shot at the police officers in front of 50 witnesses in Cair.

Is there a video in this whole event during the shooting of the criminal protected by Asani and Spasovski, where it can be seen that there were over 50 young people who came to the celebration near the incident?

Young people who could be victims of the rampage of the criminal who was protected like a polar bear by the government of SDSM and DUI.

Does the video show that the shooting took place on a boulevard where there are currently twenty vehicles with people in them and they are fleeing in panic to save their lives from the rage of the person wanted on warrant for serving a prison sentence?

Is the video showing Arifi releasing the person and withdrawing the police officers so that he is not arrested and taken to the police station.

Silence from Kovacevski for this whole scandal, which Oliver Spasovski is trying to cover up. The brief statements by Kovacevski that this case will end, are just empty statements because the same person was under full protection for months by SDSM and DUI officials.

The state and the security of all people in Macedonia must not be held hostage to the subordinate role in the government of SDSM, Kovacevski and Spasovski only for sheer power!

The government of SDSM and DUI is a source of crimes and mafia scandals, it is too much! There must be responsibility, reads VMRO-DPMNE’s press release.

