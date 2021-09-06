As the major Mt. Galicica fire began to spread lower along the mountainside, the Crisis Management Center was forced today to use helicopters for the first time in more than a week since the fire started.

Previously, the manager of the Center, controversial figure Stojance Angelov, said that the helicopters and the ground teams can’t help out with the fire because the mountain is strewn with unexploded ordnance from the First World War.

But it was another statement from Angelov that made the rounds on the social media. At one point during his press conference yesterday, he insisted that the center was hoping “morning dew will put out the fire”. Given the earlier failures of the Center to respond to the devastating forest fires that hit Macedonia during August, this comment made the internet explode with mockery.