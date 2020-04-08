The Municipal Crisis HQ demands opening of additional testing points in Kumanovo. The HQ ordered the Municipality of Kumanovo to close the market, the Sokolana park and to help reorganize the retirement home “Zafir Sajto”.

Бараме од Владата на Република Северна Македонија и Комисија за заразни болести да го задолжи Институтот за јавно здравје на дневна основа да доставува правовремено резултати за сите тестирани лица на КОВИД-19, за коишто претходно има уредно доставен примерок за тестирање од страна Центарот за јавно здравје Куманово.

We urge the Government and the Commission for Infectious Diseases to task the Public Health Institute to submit results for all persons tested for COVID-19. At the same time, we demand that additional testing point be opened in the Municipality of Kumanovo and they are put into operation, reads the statement of the HQ.