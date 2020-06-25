More than 100 patients infected with COVID -19 hospitalized at the “8 September” city hospital need oxygen support, hospital director doctor Dr. Kristijan Kostov told “Fokus”.

The most critical patients are brought here at the last minute. We have 140 patients for the first time in the history of the hospital. More than 100 need oxygen support. We have 4, 5 resuscitations per night, which is terrible, said Dr. Kostov.

Every night, 15 to 20 patients with pneumonia, who are potential carriers of the virus, are brought to the hospital. The scariest part of the story is that the most critical patients are brought there, some of whom end up on a ventilator, and others need oxygen support.

While at the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic was the main center for Covid-19 patients, suddenly the city hospital on March 16 was turned into a major Covid-19 center. Since the onset of the coronavirus, between March 11 and June 15, the hospital received 1,080 cases suspicious of being infected with the deadly virus.