Croatia delivers a donation of 10,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines to Macedonia today. This should provide some diversity in the offer in Macedonia, which is now dominated by the Chinese Sinovac vaccines.

The vaccination rate picked up again this week after several weeks of serious vaccine shortages. But the bulk of the newly issued doses are Sinovac, which has been dogged by issues about its efficiency.

Meanwhile, Denmark announced it wil donate two million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccines to the Balkan countries. Denmark banned the use of the vaccine in April, concerned about its blood clot issue.