Disagreement in NATO. Balkan members are divided over tensions in Ukraine. While Macedonian Minister Slavjanka Petrovska is determined to send Macedonian troops to the Ukrainian-Russian border, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has said he will withdraw his Croatian troops to the last if the situation escalates.

Milanovic stressed that NATO member Croatia would not in any way get involved in any military action.

NATO is increasing security, we do not have to do anything about it, nor will we do anything in the future. If there is an escalation, we will withdraw the last Croatian soldier. It has nothing to do with Ukraine, but with Biden (Joe) politics, which I see as consistency and dangerous behavior. This is happening on the outskirts of the Russian capital, and there are ways to save Ukraine, at least 99 percent, Milanovic said.

The Croatian president says the US administration is under pressure to present itself firmly to Russian interests.

With the departure of Trump, whom Democrats have accused of being a babysitter of Putin’s policies, the new administration is under constant pressure from Republican Party hawks to treat Russia firmly. I can see the interest of Russia, as well as the interest of Ukraine. Ukraine’s place is not in NATO. It is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. We need peace, to calm down the political tension and that is why Croatia will not participate in that, Milanovic added.

The positions of our country regarding the dispute between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine is that we fully support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, said the Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska. As a NATO member, we support and advocate for the open door policy and the right of every country, including Ukraine, to self-determination, said the Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska in an interview with Telma TV on Monday.