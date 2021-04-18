Luka Andrassy, a Croatian expert working on an EU project monitoring the work of senior civil servants in Macedonia, called today’s events in Parliament scandalous, criminal and a massacre of human rights.

Infected deputies in isolation clothing brought to the Macedonian Parliament to vote. If after this the Government is not recalled, you do not deserve the state. You need to be deprived of decision-making power because you do not have the power of judgment, he tweeted.