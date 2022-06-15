Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman is paying Wednesday an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia at the invitation of his counterpart Bujar Osmani.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers will have a meeting followed by a plenary meeting between the delegations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Macedonia and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the two ministries in the field of diplomatic training is expected to be signed, after which Osmani and Grlić Radman will hold a joint press conference.