The Croatian government has reduced excise duties and fuel margins to help citizens and reduce gasoline prices. The SDSM / DUI government continues to steal from citizens through excessive excises!, Antonio Milososki wrote on Facebook.
Economy
Inflation reaches 11.9 percent: Businesses seek urgent assistance, state yet to consider it
The state should immediately take measures to intervene in a possible escalation of the situation that could occur next winter, warned the Economic Chamber of Macedonia, asking for savings, especially of electricity from the state, citizens and companies. Meanwhile, the State Statistical Office said...
