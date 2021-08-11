Crowds line up in front of the vaccination sites for several days and they still do not subside, although the authorities have opened new site. This has been happening in Skopje for three days now. And not only in the capital but also in other cities. The information from Tetovo is that today there are even bigger crowds than in the past two days.

People coming to get the Covid-19 jab without an appointment wait together with those who already have an appointment for the second dose, and often there is rising tension and nervousness mainly due to the long wait.

The doctors at the sites themselves are witnessing the situation that takes place there for most of the day, and not only the tension – but also the risk of contracting the disease is real in such crowds.