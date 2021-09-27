In his widely quoted remarks today, in which he heaped criticism on the Zaev regime, former President and Prime Minister Branko Crvenkovski also touched on Zaev’s often repeated promise that Macedonia will be kept safe and prosperous by NATO and the EU – if it accepts all demands that are required for membership.

Zaev’s claim is frequently shortened to the brief “NATO will protect us, EU will feed us” comment, and Crvenkoski took issue with it.

If we count on NATO to protect us and EU to feed us, we will remain neither protected nor safe, Crvenkovski said.

Crvenkovski made a rare public appearance at an event in the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, where he was accompanied by incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski and former President Grjorge Ivanov.