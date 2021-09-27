Macedonia today is a corrupt country, deeply divided and confronted internally, living on credit and one day that bubble will burst with catastrophic consequences, said former President Branko Crvenkovski at Monday’s formal academy “The Modern Macedonian State’s Two Formation Stages: 1941–1991 / 1991–2021.”

Apart from Branko Crvenkovski, former president Gjorge Ivanov and current president Stevo Pendarovski also delivered addressed at the event organized by the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

Crvenkovski said that 30 years after independence, Macedonia is a corrupt country, there is no equality before the law, there is no justice, there is no trust in the judiciary and thus there is no fair market economy where quality will decide, not quality education, health and efficient public administration. Macedonia is also an internally deeply divided and confronted country, where no consensus can be built on any strategically important issue.