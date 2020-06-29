Minister of Interior, Nake Culev, met Monday with the citizens of Suto Orizari, where he informed them that the Ministry of Interior is taking all necessary measures in order to prevent activities that would influence and bribe voters.

He told the citizens that in cooperation with SEC and OSCE, the Ministry of Interior will most rigorously sanction all those activities that will be undertaken in order to bribe voters, intimidate, blackmail and manipulate with people’s votes.