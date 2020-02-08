Interior Minister Nake Culev visited Radovis police station today and during the meeting with the staff said that according to statistics, all security conditions in this area were stable and satisfactory.

He also said at a working meeting with the leadership of the Radovis police station that all organizational units must take actions to organize fair and democratic elections.

All organizational units must undertake activities aimed at organizing fair and democratic elections. It is my obligation, as well as that of anyone employed in the Ministry, to ensure that the elections are peaceful and secure, said Culev.

Radovis people and the entire state, as the minister added, deserve to express their civil right in peaceful elections and without pressure or other forms of intimidation against them.