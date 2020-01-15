Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev met today with the Italian Ambassador to Macedonia Carlo Romeo, to discuss the preparations for the coming early elections.
Culev said that preparing for free and fair elections is the first priority for the Interior Ministry.
We are undertaking measures to prevent any disturbances of the electoral process, Culev told the Italian Ambassador.
He also expressed his gratitude for the support Italy has extended to the Interior Ministry.
