Interior MInister Nake Culev said taht the now former head of the Dermatology Clinic in Skopje, Nina Caca Biljanovska, has been charged in accordance with the criminal code, for failing to self-isolate after coming from Italy.

The doctor, who is a prominent official of the ruling SDSM party, was on a ski-trip to Italy at the height of the coronavirus epidemic there, but did not go into isolation after her return to Skopje. Instead she continued going to work until she developed the symptoms, and it took an intervention from her colleagues to remove her from the clinic and sent across the street, to isolation in the Infectious Diseases Clinic where she tested positive on the coronavirus.

– Against her, and all others who fail to abide by the decisions of the Government, we are filing charges under articles 205 and 206, Culev said.

The Dermatology Clinic had to be shut down temporarily after the incident. So far there are no confirmed cases where she spread the coronavirus to others. Dozens of people across the country are being charged, fined or face public warnings to remain in their homes after returning from Italy and other hard hit countries. Many of them are working men and women whose business will suffer and in one notable case, out of a large group of passengers returning to Macedonia only a group of Roma musicians were forced into mandatory isolation while powerful people like Caca Biljanovska were seen as acting with impunity, especially after the chamber refused to revoke her licence.