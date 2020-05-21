The Minister of Interior, Nake Culev, said that this morning there was a session of the General Coordination Crisis Headquarters where the proposals of the Commission for Infectious Diseases were discussed, and that the government was expected to make a final decision regarding the measures for the extended weekend during today’s session.

My position is that any continuation of the restriction on people’s movement, including this time when it is a matter of a 58-hour lockdown, is not good because the citizens are under intense pressure because these measures last more than two and a half months and every continuation of movement restrictions is not good for their psycho-physical and mental health, Minister Culev told TV Sitel.