The Minister of Interior, Nake Culev, said Thursday on TV Alfa that he would ask the Public Prosecutor’s Office to take measures to prevent Den Doncev from fleeing the country because there is a case against him, which is publicly known as “Racket 2”.
Learning from the experience of my predecessor when we witnessed the escape of certain individuals, I am very cautious and I will ask the Public Prosecutor’s Office to prevent a possible escape of Den Doncev outside the territory of the Republic of Macedonia, said Culev.
He stressed that citizens should not be afraid of him, but that does not apply to corrupt politicians and members of organized criminal groups because he will fight an uncompromising battle against them.
Those who should be afraid are corrupt politicians and members of organized criminal structures against whom I will fight uncompromisingly and great determination will be manifested by me in their criminal legal proceedings, adds Culev.
