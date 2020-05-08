The Minister of Interior, Nake Culev, said Thursday on TV Alfa that he would ask the Public Prosecutor’s Office to take measures to prevent Den Doncev from fleeing the country because there is a case against him, which is publicly known as “Racket 2”.

Learning from the experience of my predecessor when we witnessed the escape of certain individuals, I am very cautious and I will ask the Public Prosecutor’s Office to prevent a possible escape of Den Doncev outside the territory of the Republic of Macedonia, said Culev.