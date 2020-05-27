Setting the election date must be directly related to health, and another important moment, to have adequate international and internal monitoring, said Interior Minister Nake Culev on TV21 on Wednesday. He also pointed out a problem that could arise during the process.

For there to be international monitoring, borders must open first. Also, all obstacles in the identification of citizens during the voting must be removed. The biggest problem will be the identification of the citizens with the protective equipment during the voting, and then during the determination of possible election irregularities. Face covering will be a big problem and a serious obstacle, says Culev.