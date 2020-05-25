Reducing the number of people infected with Covid-19 is possible only if the citizens are disciplined and respect the movement restrictions, wear protective equipment and maintain the prescribed distance, Interior Minister Nake Culev wrote on Facebook and said that the Interior Ministry takes all necessary measures.

I would like to mention that in the specific case of the “dance” in Cair, if it is established that the video was made at a time when the government’s decisions are in force, ie if its authenticity is confirmed, police officers will take all measures to properly sanction the participants in the event.