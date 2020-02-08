Interior Minister Nake Culev said Friday he had finished signing decisions for workers who were eligible for bonus payment.

The Ministry of Interior employs exceptional professionals who do their job honestly and responsibly and fulfill their duties well. In the past, employees were subjected to political pressure, and their rights were often curtailed. That is an additional reason for me as a Minister of Interior to stand firm on the side of protecting their rights, said Culev.

He added that results and success in work can only be achieved if employees are motivated and valued for their contribution to the service.