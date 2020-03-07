Minister of Interior Nake Culev said Saturday the southern border would be fully closed for the purpose of preventing a new migrant wave.

Macedonia is in constant communication with FRONTEX and our EU partners. Macedonia will definitely close the border. We have the capacity to deal as with the previous migrant crisis and now we are much better prepared, and we have partner police in joint patrols on the southern border where we currently have 131 policemen from 8 countries, Culev said.