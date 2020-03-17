Interior Minister Nake Culev visited the police checkpoints Mavrovo and Boskov Most, which are used to restrict access and especially exits from the Debar and Centar Zupa municipalities. These two mountainous, western districts on the border with Albania had the most coronavirus cases so far.

Culev expressed his gratitude to the police officers tasked with helping the citizens in this difficult moment. Citizens of these two municipalities, and all who were there at the moment the quarantine order was given, are banned from leaving the area.