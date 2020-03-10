The Interior Ministry will dispatch more police forces in regions or polling stations where there have been major disruptions to the electoral process in the past, Interior Minister Nake Culev said on Alsat’s “200” show on Tuesday.
As he said, the MoI is mapping such places and will inform international actors and the ODIHR on the results and recommendations.
At the MoI level, we are preparing a map to increase the presence of police forces on election day and earlier, including the risk of voter bribery, family voting, pressure, and the involvement of criminal structures in election irregularities, said Culev.
Comments are closed for this post.