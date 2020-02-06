Interior Minister Nake Culev has strongly denied reports in certain media outlets about alleged arrests of people who are part of his team.

According to the Minister, it is a matter of taking official action by the orders of a pre-trial judge for persons employed in the Ministry of the Interior and assigned to appropriate posts by decisions of previous Ministers and are in no way related to our team or office.

The persons have not received any decisions on my part, the minister emphasized.

Culev adds that he completely denies the allegations in the media that, as he says. were created by people who want to stand in the way of justice.